CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

VaShawn Mitchell Preps New Album, Drops First Single “God Can Do Anything” [VIDEO]

1 reads
Leave a comment
2014 Essence Music Festival - Seminars - Day 4

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

VaShawn Mitchell has returned with a new single called “God Can Do Anything,” which is slated to be the first single off his forthcoming album due this summer.

According to a press release, the song “leads the way to the release of his upcoming full project ELEMENTS. The new ballad intensifies with a driving chorus that reminds listeners of the basic tenets of our faith — hope and belief. With the repeated mantra that, ‘God can do anything’ the song emphasizes God’s ability to overwhelm and amaze us with his grace, love and mercy which are the most essential elements we need in our daily lives.”

It’s a part of his first full project in three years and will celebrate his 20 years in the business.

“When the world is in a constant state of crisis, the soul desires comfort in the face of chaos,” Mitchell syas. “ELEMENTS represents my heart’s response to the cry from the earth for answers in the middle of tumultuous times.”

Stay tuned for updates on the album and take a listen to the new single below!

VaShawn Mitchell Preps New Album, Drops First Single “God Can Do Anything” [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Designer, Karl Lagerfeld Has Passed At The Age…
 16 hours ago
02.19.19
End Of A Era: Payless To Close All…
 1 day ago
02.19.19
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 5 days ago
02.15.19
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 1 week ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 1 week ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 1 week ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 2 weeks ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 2 weeks ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 2 weeks ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 2 weeks ago
02.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close