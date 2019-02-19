VaShawn Mitchell Preps New Album, Drops First Single “God Can Do Anything” [VIDEO]

VaShawn Mitchell has returned with a new single called “God Can Do Anything,” which is slated to be the first single off his forthcoming album due this summer.

According to a press release, the song “leads the way to the release of his upcoming full project ELEMENTS. The new ballad intensifies with a driving chorus that reminds listeners of the basic tenets of our faith — hope and belief. With the repeated mantra that, ‘God can do anything’ the song emphasizes God’s ability to overwhelm and amaze us with his grace, love and mercy which are the most essential elements we need in our daily lives.”

It’s a part of his first full project in three years and will celebrate his 20 years in the business.

“When the world is in a constant state of crisis, the soul desires comfort in the face of chaos,” Mitchell syas. “ELEMENTS represents my heart’s response to the cry from the earth for answers in the middle of tumultuous times.”

