| 02.19.19
GRIFF might be a comedian, but he’s not the funniest person in the family. This weekend he had the opportunity to go home and spend time with his mom, aunts, nieces and close friends.

While there he laughed so much and realized that he’s not the funniest person, but made the top 5. One of his aunts made him laugh so much that it inspired this prayer.

GRIFF cooked some brownies and the family couldn’t stop making fun of him. They roasted him for them being gummy and not good, but he appreciated their honesty.

See photos of GRIFF below!

GRIFF’s Prayer: GRIFF Has A Funny Family [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

