Get Up! News Roundup: Bernie Sanders Enters Presidential Race, Fashion Designer Karl Lagerfeld Dies At 85 & More

We have to add Bernie Sanders to the list of others trying to be president in 2020. This will be Sanders 2nd consecutive bid after losing to Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Sanders will have to face against Corey Booker, Kamala Harris and several others just to try to run. Over the next couple of months more will be added to the list and people are happy they have choices.

In other news, the fashion world is mourning the loss of designer, Karl Lagerfeld. He was the creative director for Chanel and Fendi. He died following an illness and will be missed.

Lastly, the NBA All-Star weekend was great to watch over the weekend. Team LeBron beat out team Giannis. The dunk contest was also filled with excitement as Hamidou Diallo jumped over Shaquille O’Neal.

