Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Erica Campbell read from Jeremiah 17:7-8 and spoke about producing fruit. In order to produce fruit it much be attached to a branch that is attached to a tree.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Erica wants you to ask yourself, what are you attached to? We all listen to music and sometimes those lyrics can change the way we feel or act. If we listen to music that brings us down it could possibly make us feel negative about certain things.

SEE ALSO: Ericaism: You Don’t Have To Look Like What You’ve Been Through [VIDEO]

When we put on songs that encourage us we then produce victory. It leaves us with happiness in our hearts and allows us to keep going despite negativity around us.

Erica wants us to never stop producing and focus on what God has for us. Remember that our greatest victory is coming and we can get through anything!

See photos of Erica Campbell below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Ericaism: What Kind Of Fruit Are You Producing? [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com