Durham Offers Small Business Certification Seminar

What: Do I Need to Get Certified?

Who: City of Durham Equal Opportunity/Equity Assurance Department

When: Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

 Where: City Hall Council Chambers, 101 City Hall Plaza, First Floor, Durham, N.C. 27701

 Fast Facts:

·        Find out about the various minority, women, and small business certification programs now available. Representatives from the North Carolina Department of Administration’s Office for Historically Underutilized Businesses, North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Office of Civil Rights, City of Durham, and Durham County will discuss their certification processes.

·        Attendees will learn about the eligibility requirements for certification with each of these state and local government organizations, discuss strategies to leverage certification, and how to increase exposure in diverse markets. An opportunity for networking will follow the seminar.

·        Attendees are asked to RSVP for this free seminar by contacting Senior Equal Opportunity/Equity Assurance Specialist Eric Miller by email or at (919) 560-4180, ext.  17241.

 

