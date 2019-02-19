CLOSE
Floyd Mayweather Heading Back To Japan In July For $10M Fight!!

It seems like Japan wants more of The Champ Floyd Mayweather Jr., this as he tells TMZ Sports that he’s got a few more exhibition fights lined up for this summer.

Additionally, Floyd explains that he received a call this week about four or five bouts planned for this year which total a whopping $80 million.

