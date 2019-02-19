CLOSE
Jason Nelson Debuts New Video For “In The Room”

Jason Nelson

New video alert! Singer, songwriter and Pastor Jason Nelson is back with a new radio single and video for “In The Room,” taken off his fifth (and live) album The Answer. 

It’s all about the presence of God and is complimented with an intimate live performance filmed at his church in Maryland, The Tabernacle at Greater Bethlehem Temple. It was also there where he recorded “Forever,” which remains on Billboard’s top 10 gospel airplay chart and got him nominated for a Stellar Awards this year for “Urban/Inspirational Single.”

Watch:

 

