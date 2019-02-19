CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Thieves Steal Equipment From Atlanta Church

3 reads
Leave a comment

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

Tributes Are Laid At Burnt Out Home Where Four Children Perished

Source: Christopher Furlong / Getty

Members of New Life In Christ Church walked into have service on Sunday and were shocked to see items were taken. Fox 5 Atlanta reports that members are left heartbroken after having over $5,000 worth of equipment taken.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Microphones, a keyboard, speakers as well as other things were stolen.

First Lady Sheila Owens, who made the discover before Sunday School said, “You feel sad… anytime you work so hard and someone takes something from you. You’re not looking for anybody to break in your church.”

SEE ALSO: Pastor Facing Prison Time For Stealing Almost $35,000 From Congregation

For this small congregation it will take a while to replace some of these items. The church has been in the community for sixty years and it’s truly sad they have to go through this.

Deacon Johnny Clowers said, “With our faith in God, this too will pass.”

He’s been praying that the items will be returned soon or replaced by some miracle. Police are still searching for the people responsible and if you have any tips please contact, Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

See photos from the 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Best Photos From The 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

50 photos Launch gallery

Best Photos From The 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

Continue reading Best Photos From The 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

Best Photos From The 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

The 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion was filled with amazing performances by Erica Campbell, Rance Allen, Demetrius West and The Tommies Reunion and we have the best photos from the night! Click here to check them out!

Thieves Steal Equipment From Atlanta Church was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Designer, Karl Lagerfeld Has Passed At The Age…
 7 hours ago
02.19.19
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 5 days ago
02.15.19
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 1 week ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 1 week ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 1 week ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 2 weeks ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 2 weeks ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 2 weeks ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 2 weeks ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 3 weeks ago
02.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close