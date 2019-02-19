Thieves Steal Equipment From Atlanta Church

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Members of New Life In Christ Church walked into have service on Sunday and were shocked to see items were taken. Fox 5 Atlanta reports that members are left heartbroken after having over $5,000 worth of equipment taken.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Microphones, a keyboard, speakers as well as other things were stolen.

First Lady Sheila Owens, who made the discover before Sunday School said, “You feel sad… anytime you work so hard and someone takes something from you. You’re not looking for anybody to break in your church.”

SEE ALSO: Pastor Facing Prison Time For Stealing Almost $35,000 From Congregation

For this small congregation it will take a while to replace some of these items. The church has been in the community for sixty years and it’s truly sad they have to go through this.

Deacon Johnny Clowers said, “With our faith in God, this too will pass.”

He’s been praying that the items will be returned soon or replaced by some miracle. Police are still searching for the people responsible and if you have any tips please contact, Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

See photos from the 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Best Photos From The 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion 50 photos Launch gallery Best Photos From The 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion 1. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 1 of 50 2. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 2 of 50 3. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 3 of 50 4. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 4 of 50 5. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 5 of 50 6. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 6 of 50 7. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 7 of 50 8. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 8 of 50 9. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 9 of 50 10. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 10 of 50 11. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 11 of 50 12. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 12 of 50 13. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 13 of 50 14. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 14 of 50 15. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 15 of 50 16. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 16 of 50 17. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 17 of 50 18. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 18 of 50 19. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 19 of 50 20. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 20 of 50 21. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 21 of 50 22. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 22 of 50 23. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 23 of 50 24. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 24 of 50 25. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 25 of 50 26. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 26 of 50 27. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 27 of 50 28. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 28 of 50 29. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 29 of 50 30. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 30 of 50 31. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 31 of 50 32. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 32 of 50 33. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 33 of 50 34. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 34 of 50 35. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 35 of 50 36. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 36 of 50 37. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 37 of 50 38. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 38 of 50 39. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 39 of 50 40. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 40 of 50 41. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 41 of 50 42. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 42 of 50 43. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 43 of 50 44. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 44 of 50 45. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 45 of 50 46. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 46 of 50 47. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 47 of 50 48. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 48 of 50 49. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 49 of 50 50. 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Source: 50 of 50 Skip ad Continue reading Best Photos From The 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion Best Photos From The 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion The 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion was filled with amazing performances by Erica Campbell, Rance Allen, Demetrius West and The Tommies Reunion and we have the best photos from the night! Click here to check them out!

Thieves Steal Equipment From Atlanta Church was originally published on getuperica.com