Johnston County Man kills Wife Before Taking His Own Life

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Monday evening a 51-year-old man shot and killed his wife before taking his own life. Around 7:15 p.m. deputies were called to a home in the 700 block of Davis Mill Road just south of Pine Level. Deputies said Wanda Oden, 47-year-old was found shot to death.

Oden’s husband Robert Oden, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The sheriff’s office said Robert Oden shot and killed his wife and then killed himself. The crime is under investigation. Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: cbs17.com

