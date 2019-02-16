CLOSE
Garner Father Shoots 14 Year Old Son By Accident And Is Charged In Shooting

45 year-old James Williams Johnson of Garner has been charged with felony child abuse after police say he accidentally shot his 14-year-old son overnight. He was charged with negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury. Police said the 14-year-old boy was transported to WakeMed where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries.

The shooting took place shortly before 12:31 a.m. Saturday morning at 919 Powell Drive. Police confirmed that the suspect is the father of the injured teen. The incident is still under investigation.

