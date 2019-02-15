CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

John P. Kee Inks Deal With Entertainment One Nashville, Preps New Single With Zacardi Cortez

3 reads
Leave a comment

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

John P. Kee

Source: eOne Nashville / eOne Nashville

Congrats are in order for legendary gospel singer John P. Kee who signed a record deal with eOne Nashville.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“We are excited to welcome Pastor John P. Kee to Entertainment One Nashville. He is an artist who has inspired many of today’s leading mainstream and gospel music acts. It’s an honor to share his gift with the world,” Gina Miller, VP/GM of Urban Inspirational Music of eOne Nashville says. 

As he settles into his new deal, Kee will remain senior pastor at his New Life Fellowship Center in Charlotte, NC and prep for the release of his forthcoming album due later in 2019. It’s lead single, “I Made It Out,” featuring Zacardi Cortez is due March 8. 

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

John P. Kee Inks Deal With Entertainment One Nashville, Preps New Single With Zacardi Cortez was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 1 day ago
02.15.19
Police Deny Report That The Attack On Jussie…
 1 day ago
02.15.19
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 5 days ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 5 days ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 5 days ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 1 week ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 1 week ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 2 weeks ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 2 weeks ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close