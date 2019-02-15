Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Congrats are in order for legendary gospel singer John P. Kee who signed a record deal with eOne Nashville.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“We are excited to welcome Pastor John P. Kee to Entertainment One Nashville. He is an artist who has inspired many of today’s leading mainstream and gospel music acts. It’s an honor to share his gift with the world,” Gina Miller, VP/GM of Urban Inspirational Music of eOne Nashville says.

As he settles into his new deal, Kee will remain senior pastor at his New Life Fellowship Center in Charlotte, NC and prep for the release of his forthcoming album due later in 2019. It’s lead single, “I Made It Out,” featuring Zacardi Cortez is due March 8.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

John P. Kee Inks Deal With Entertainment One Nashville, Preps New Single With Zacardi Cortez was originally published on getuperica.com

Aliya Faust, Managing Editor • @AliyaFaust Posted 10 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: