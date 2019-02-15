Get Up! News Roundup: How Mo’Nique & Steve Harvey’s Conversation Taught Us About Being Apologetic

Get Up Erica
| 02.15.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Mo’Nique over the last couple of years has spoken out about being Black balled from Hollywood and went on Steve Harvey’s show to speak about it. While on the show Harvey mentioned that Mo’Nique has spoken out about Oprah, Tyler Perry and many more.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

What made some of this conversation so real is because they talked about apologizing. Harvey believes that if Mo’Nique apologizes a bigger conversation will happen with those people and they will apologize to her as well.

SEE ALSO: Get Up! News Roundup: Mo’Nique Announces Las Vegas Residency, Marriott Hotel Warns Customers Of Data Breach & More

Many view Mo’Nique as a talented comedian that is valuable to our community. Harvey wants these arguments cleared up and believes that Mo’Nique instead of trying to prove a point should’ve gone about the situation differently.

He also felt bad about not reaching out to Mo’Nique during the time where she needed him the most. Harvey wants to help Mo’Nique with her future endeavors and gave a her a heartfelt apology.

Check out the photos of the sisters of comedy below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Sisters Of Comedy [PHOTOS]

16 photos Launch gallery

Sisters Of Comedy [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Sisters Of Comedy [PHOTOS]

Sisters Of Comedy [PHOTOS]

The New York City based series put on its latest showcase as the longest running outlet for Black comediennes in the past 25 years.

Get Up! News Roundup: How Mo’Nique & Steve Harvey’s Conversation Taught Us About Being Apologetic was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 1 day ago
02.15.19
Police Deny Report That The Attack On Jussie…
 1 day ago
02.15.19
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 5 days ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 5 days ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 5 days ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 1 week ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 1 week ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 2 weeks ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 2 weeks ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close