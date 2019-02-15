JJ Hairston Shares The Inspirational Story Behind “Miracle Worker” & How God Helped His Marriage

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

JJ Hairston is a Stellar Award winner, singer and songwriter that keeps giving us the inspirational songs we need. His new song “Miracle Worker” will touch lives as fans listen to it.

The song was written by a member of Youthful Praise that battled a rare blood disorder. Hairston wants people to know that this is not just a song, but one mans declaration and message to the world.

“Miracle Worker” will be out next week and featured on the album that will come out later this year. On top of this project, Hairston also just finished working on a book with his wife.

Many will be shocked to know that they were in a really bad place in their marriage at one point, but God saved their marriage.

He said, “We went from divorce court to marriage counseling.”

Hairston reflected on all the wonderful things God continues to do and can’t wait for fans to hear the new music. Make sure you listen to the full interview with JJ Hairston up top!

