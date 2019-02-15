CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

John Legend Releases Powerful New Song “Preach” [VIDEO]

1 reads
Leave a comment

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

'Stayin' Alive: A GRAMMY Salute To The Music Of The Bee Gees' - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

John Legend is back with a new powerful and inspirational song, “Preach.” In it he mentions not just talking about issues but getting out and doing something about them.

“Sometimes we can get so frustrated by the news and what’s going on and there’s this scatter going on in ourselves. Do we become apathetic? Do we become engaged? Do we just talk about it, or do we do something?” -John Legend

Watch the video below:

Legend also has a link on his Youtube to donate to FREEAMERICA which is an organization set to help those “impacted by the criminal justice system and those who are working to change it.”

Related: 

At Just 39, John Legend Is The Youngest EGOT Winner In History

Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Welcome Baby No. 2!

John Legend Releases Powerful New Song “Preach” [VIDEO] was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 19 hours ago
02.15.19
Police Deny Report That The Attack On Jussie…
 22 hours ago
02.15.19
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 5 days ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 5 days ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 5 days ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 1 week ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 1 week ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 1 week ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 2 weeks ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close