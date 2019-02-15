Trump Confirms He Will Sign A National Emergency To Fund Border Wall

Friday President Donald Trump announced that he will declare a national emergency to fulfill his pledge to construct a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump will use executive powers to bypass Congress, which approved far less money for his proposed wall than he had sought. He plans to siphon billions of dollars from federal military construction and counter drug efforts for the wall. “I am going to be signing a national emergency,” Trump said from the Rose Garden, as he claimed illegal immigration marked “an invasion of our country.” His move is already drawing bipartisan criticism on Capitol Hill and expected to face rounds of legal challenges. Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: abc11.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: