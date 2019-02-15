CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Trump Confirms He Will Sign A National Emergency To Fund Border Wall

0 reads
Leave a comment
DC Prepares For Presidential Inauguration

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Friday President Donald Trump announced that he will declare a national emergency to fulfill his pledge to construct a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump  will use executive powers to bypass Congress, which approved far less money for his proposed wall than he had sought. He plans to siphon billions of dollars from federal military construction and counter drug efforts for the wall.  “I am going to be signing a national emergency,” Trump said from the Rose Garden, as he claimed illegal immigration marked “an invasion of our country.” His move is already drawing bipartisan criticism on Capitol Hill and expected to face rounds of legal challenges. Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: abc11.com

Donald Trump , Jerry Smith , Trump Confirms He Will Sign A National Emergency To Fund Border

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 4 days ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 4 days ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 4 days ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 1 week ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 1 week ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 1 week ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 2 weeks ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 2 weeks ago
01.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close