CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Rapper 21 Savage Speaks For The 1st Time After ICE Arrest

4 reads
Leave a comment
21 Savage At Super Jam X

Source: Victoria Said It / WHHL

Thursday Rapper 21 Savage sat down with “Good Morning America” for his first interview one day after he was released on bond from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. The rappers full name is She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph was asked if he’s concerned that he could be deported. Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: abcnews.com

 

 

https://abcnews.go.com/culture/story/21-savage-targeted-ice-interview-release-bond-61074896?cid=clicksource_75_undefined_undefined_articleroll_hed

21 Savage , Jerry Smith , Rapper 21 Savage Speaks For The 1st Time After ICE Arrest

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 4 days ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 4 days ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 4 days ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 1 week ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 1 week ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 1 week ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 2 weeks ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 2 weeks ago
01.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close