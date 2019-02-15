CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

9-Year-Old Student Being Bullied Leaves Suicide Note For Teacher: ‘God, Just Take Me’ [VIDEO]

4 reads
Leave a comment

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

teacher and students learning digitally

Source: sturti / Getty

Over the past couple of months we’ve heard heartbreaking stories about students committing suicide after being bullied by others at school. Jack Wilson, was diagnosed with an anxiety disorder and according to reports on Crime Online, children made fun of him calling him “crazy” or “weird.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

His mother, Kristy Sturgess said,”There’s always been kids who had decided Jack was an easy target because of his reactions. They would say things, call him names, tell him he was crazy.”

SEE ALSO: 13-Year-Old Commits Suicide After Being Bullied, Mom Pleaded With School And Bus Service To Help Him

At the age of 9, the bullying became worse and he was physically attacked multiple times. One time Jack was beaten up for nearly 10 minutes and Jack didn’t want to endure the pain anymore.

His mother said, “Jack was physically hit and kicked in the playground for nearly 10 minutes, and was stabbed with a plastic fork in the back.”

After that he put a letter on his teacher’s desk saying, “I don’t want to be alive. God, just take me.”

Devastated about what her child was going through his mother found a way to turn his pain into a project. Jack’s an artist and has always loved drawing.

He’s currently making artwork for t-shirts and sells them online. Jack donates half of the profits to Kids Helpline, which is a non-profit organization that helps counsel children. To learn more about what Jack is doing check out his Facebook video below and we will continue to keep this young as well as others dealing with bullying in our prayers.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

9-Year-Old Student Being Bullied Leaves Suicide Note For Teacher: ‘God, Just Take Me’ [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 4 days ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 4 days ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 4 days ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 1 week ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 1 week ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 1 week ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 2 weeks ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 2 weeks ago
01.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close