GRIFF: Why Can’t Men Get Some Gifts For Valentine’s Day? [VIDEO]

Valentine’s Day is here and GRIFF loves the fact that so many people are in love and happy. He feels bad for the women that don’t receive flowers and things, but then reflected on how men don’t get gifts.
GRIFF mentioned that he loves a manicure and pedicure as well as candy. It’s only one day and God’s day is everyday so men like GRIFF will be okay not to get a gift.
Maybe next year guys, until then Happy Valentine’s Day!
