GRIFF: Why Can’t Men Get Some Gifts For Valentine’s Day? [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 02.14.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Valentine’s Day is here and GRIFF loves the fact that so many people are in love and happy. He feels bad for the women that don’t receive flowers and things, but then reflected on how men don’t get gifts.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

GRIFF mentioned that he loves a manicure and pedicure as well as candy. It’s only one day and God’s day is everyday so men like GRIFF will be okay not to get a gift.

SEE ALSO: GRIFF’s Prayer: Everyone Should Travel [VIDEO]

Maybe next year guys, until then Happy Valentine’s Day!

Check out the top gospel love songs for Valentine’s Day!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Number fourteen with a heart round it

Top Gospel Love Songs for Valentine's Day

8 photos Launch gallery

Top Gospel Love Songs for Valentine's Day

Continue reading Top Gospel Love Songs for Valentine’s Day

Top Gospel Love Songs for Valentine's Day

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).  [caption id="attachment_113988" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Image Source / Getty[/caption] It's Valentine's Day season, but just because you're saved and sanctified, that doesn't mean you can't partake in love's holiday. In fact, it makes it easier to acknowledge the great things about loving yourself and loving the Lord above all. Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] We're taking this special day to play some of our favorite Gospel/Christian love songs to or about God and we hope you find comfort in knowing that Jesus loves you on Valentine's Day - and everyday. So how about we get into the mix right now? Go ahead, don't be afraid. Give love and receive love from the greatest kind there ever was and ever will be.

GRIFF: Why Can’t Men Get Some Gifts For Valentine’s Day? [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 4 days ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 4 days ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 4 days ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 1 week ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 1 week ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 1 week ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 2 weeks ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 2 weeks ago
01.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close