Valentine’s Day is here and GRIFF loves the fact that so many people are in love and happy. He feels bad for the women that don’t receive flowers and things, but then reflected on how men don’t get gifts.

GRIFF mentioned that he loves a manicure and pedicure as well as candy. It’s only one day and God’s day is everyday so men like GRIFF will be okay not to get a gift.

Maybe next year guys, until then Happy Valentine’s Day!

Top Gospel Love Songs for Valentine's Day 8 photos Launch gallery Top Gospel Love Songs for Valentine's Day 1. THE CLARK SISTERS - "JESUS IS A LOVE SONG" 1 of 8 2. JONATHAN MCREYNOLDS - "LOVIN' ME" 2 of 8 3. DONALD LAWRENCE & THE TRI-CITY SINGERS FEATURING MEN OF STANDARD - "LOVE'S HOLIDAY" 3 of 8 4. KIRK FRANKLIN'S THE NU NATION PROJECT - "LOVE (REMIX)" 4 of 8 5. MARY MARY - "LOVE YOU THAT MUCH" 5 of 8 6. GOD'S CHOSEN - "LOVE (MEDLEY)" 6 of 8 7. KIERRA SHEARD - "LOVE LIKE CRAZY" 7 of 8 8. KIM BURRELL - "SWEETER" 8 of 8 Skip ad Continue reading Top Gospel Love Songs for Valentine's Day Top Gospel Love Songs for Valentine's Day [caption id="attachment_113988" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Image Source / Getty[/caption] It's Valentine's Day season, but just because you're saved and sanctified, that doesn't mean you can't partake in love's holiday. In fact, it makes it easier to acknowledge the great things about loving yourself and loving the Lord above all. We're taking this special day to play some of our favorite Gospel/Christian love songs to or about God and we hope you find comfort in knowing that Jesus loves you on Valentine's Day - and everyday. So how about we get into the mix right now? Go ahead, don't be afraid. Give love and receive love from the greatest kind there ever was and ever will be.

GRIFF: Why Can’t Men Get Some Gifts For Valentine’s Day? [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com