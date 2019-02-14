Former Youth Pastor Arrested For Alleged Sexual Battery

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Jeremiah Smith worked as a youth pastor from 2006 to 2011 and also taught from grades 6 to 12 at a school. According to WFLA, he coached cheering at a local gym in Largo, Florida as well.

In 2009, parents found out he allegedly sexually abused a young boy at the gym.

One parent that didn’t want to give her name said, “It bothers me.”

The owner of the gym mentioned that Smith no longer works there after the complaint. He was arrested recently after another victim came forward sharing that he was sexually battered inside Smith’s home in 2009 when he was 17.

Spokesman of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin Doll spoke about his office going through potential leads now and following up on the case.

The United Methodist Church sent a statement out saying, “A former director of youth and student ministries at First UMC Hudson has been arrested for sexually battering a minor nearly 10 years ago. The incidents allegedly occurred in the youth director’s private home. Jeremiah Smith was employed as First Hudson’s director of youth and student ministries from May 2006 to May 2011, and he resigned. He has no current connection or affiliation with First UMC Hudson, and we just recently became aware of the allegations. We will cooperate with the authorities as requested, and we will continue to follow our child/youth protection protocols to ensure that our children remain in a safe environment. We pray that healing and love for all involved will bring the grace and power of God into this situation, and that we as the family of God may continue to fulfill His purpose for us.”

