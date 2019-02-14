There’s A New R. Kelly Sex Tape With An Alleged 14-Year-Old, According To CNN

Another one.

CNN and attorney Michael Avenatti are claiming that there is a previously unreleased sex tape of singer R. Kelly and a young woman who says she was 14-years-old in the video.

CNN is reporting that it has seen the tape and that both R. Kelly and the young woman in the video refer to her body parts as being 14-years-old. The young woman also refers to Kelly as daddy during the tape, according to CNN. Avenatti says he is representing a man who knows Kelly and is being referred to as a whistle-blower.

Avrnatti says he presented the tape to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office in Chicago last week.

CNN reports that the 42 minute video is clear and that it is impossible to determine the young woman’s age just by looking at the video. However, the she allegedly refers to her genitals as being 14-years-old multiple times. The video caputures the two engaged in multiple sex acts. At one point, Kelly urinates on the young woman, according to CNN.

Avenatti has tweeted a statement about the matter.

In response to press inquiries, attached is a stmt regarding our work on the R. Kelly matter since April, including the discovery of new critical video evidence establishing his guilt. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that this predator is brought to justice. pic.twitter.com/D0dGFzgXlX — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 14, 2019

