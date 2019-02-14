CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

There’s A New R. Kelly Sex Tape With An Alleged 14-Year-Old, According To CNN

7 reads
Leave a comment
R. Kelly The Buffet

Source: R. Kelly The Buffet / R. Kelly The Buffet

Another one.

CNN and attorney Michael Avenatti are claiming that there is a previously unreleased sex tape of singer R. Kelly and a young woman who says she was 14-years-old in the video.

CNN is reporting that it has seen the tape and that both R. Kelly and the young woman in the video refer to her body parts as being 14-years-old. The young woman also refers to Kelly as daddy during the tape, according to CNN. Avenatti says he is representing a man who knows Kelly and is being referred to as a whistle-blower.

Avrnatti says he presented the tape to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office in Chicago last week.

CNN reports that the 42 minute video is clear and that it is impossible to determine the young woman’s age just by looking at the video. However, the she allegedly refers to her genitals as being 14-years-old multiple times. The video caputures the two engaged in multiple sex acts. At one point, Kelly urinates on the young woman, according to CNN.

Below is a tweet containing a screenshot of CNN’s story.

 

 

Avenatti has tweeted a statement about the matter.

 

Blackbird Film Fest

Mo'Nique Didn't Slap Steve Harvey, But She Should Have For Being Told To 'Play The Game'

25 photos Launch gallery

Mo'Nique Didn't Slap Steve Harvey, But She Should Have For Being Told To 'Play The Game'

Continue reading Mo’Nique Didn’t Slap Steve Harvey, But She Should Have For Being Told To ‘Play The Game’

Mo'Nique Didn't Slap Steve Harvey, But She Should Have For Being Told To 'Play The Game'

[caption id="attachment_2802847" align="alignleft" width="854"] Source: Blackbird Film Fest Team / Blackbird Film Fest Team[/caption] So thanks to a little clip of an upcoming sit down between Mo'Nique and Steve Harvey, she didn't slap him or threaten to slap him. But it did get heated, with Steve barely letting Mo get a word out edge-wise. In the preview, during a conversation about the Oscar winner getting blackballed in the Industry and not being supported by folks she thought had her back like Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry and Oprah, Steve gaslighted her, making it seem like having principles stood in the way of her success in Hollywood. “Before the money game, it’s called the integrity game,” she said. “And we’ve lost the integrity worried about the money.” “If I crumble, my children crumble, my grandchildren crumble,” Harvey responded. “I can not for the sake of my integrity, stand up here, and let everybody that’s counting on me, crumble, so that I can make a statement. There are ways to win the war in a different way.” Huh? Take a look at this nonsense for yourself: https://www.instagram.com/p/BtzYjWTAMen/?utm_source=ig_embed   It's very telling when a Black woman is being told by a Black man that she needs to play the game and worry about money before her integrity. Is the same advice he is giving his children or us on dating? Nah...I'm good. That, and why won't he let her talk? Why is he talking over her, refusing to let her make any points? Listen, whether you're a fan of Mo or not, it's hard to defend Steve's behavior here. Perhaps, it's these particular that prompted him to go meet with y'all President.  Thankfully, I am not alone in this thinking. There were plenty of folks on Twitter who did not appreciate the talk show host's message that standing up for what you believe stands in the way to succeeding in this world.

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

There’s A New R. Kelly Sex Tape With An Alleged 14-Year-Old, According To CNN was originally published on foxync.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 4 days ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 4 days ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 4 days ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 1 week ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 1 week ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 1 week ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 1 week ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 2 weeks ago
01.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close