Tamar Braxton Wins Season 2 Celebrity Big Brother

There were many suspenseful moments during last night’s Celebrity Big Brother finale. In the end it was a unanimous victory by Tamar Braxton. Braxton took home the Season 2 crown and a $250,000 prize. Tamar was very entertaining and played a smart game. She made it known early that she is a longtime huge fan of the show.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly on Thursday Braxton revealed how it felt to win after years of watching in a post victory interview. “I mean, I can’t even really put it into words,” she expressed. “It’s like the best day on top of the best feeling. I’ve been watching this show since Chicken George. And I can’t believe that I was actually blessed to be a part of it, let alone win. Like, that is crazy to me.” Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: newsweek.com

