Historically Black Church Donates Money To Help Howard University Students Pay Off Debts [VIDEO]

African descent college student at college graduation.

Source: fstop123 / Getty

Going to college to fulfill your dreams can be rather expensive. Mya Thompson, is a senior at Howard University and is on track to graduate in May, but still owed the school $2,500 in tuition and fees.

While some may say thats not a lot of money for a struggling college student it is.

She said, “I get grants, I get loans. I get a need-based scholarship from Howard … But my financial aid usually doesn’t cover everything. I just had to figure out how I was going to handle my everyday bills and set aside $2,500.”

According to NPR, Thompson works at a 911 call center and is raising her young son. She received an email from the financial aid office at Howard University and they told her she would get a great opportunity if she would come to an event.

When she arrived she was surprised by pastors from Alfred Street Baptist Church from Virginia that told her they would be covering the balance she owed.

Full of emotions, she said, “It was overwhelming. I was shocked. I was excited. I wanted to cry. I was going to have to cover the balance no matter what. But the fact that I don’t have to worry about it is definitely a weight lifted off my shoulders.”

That day the church helped out 34 other students giving them from $100 to $3,000 to pay the debts.

Historically Black Church Donates Money To Help Howard University Students Pay Off Debts [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

