Watch: Casey J Shares How Growing Up In Church Shaped Her Adulthood [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Casey J is a church girl for real. During an exclusive sit-down for our new web series titled, When I Was Younger…,the former elementary school teacher dished on some of her childhood favs, a lot of which took place in and around the church.

Back in the day, her favorite place to eat was in church, her favorite hangout spot was at church and some of her favorite songs to sing came from church. It definitely explains her anointing! And having just released her sophomore album, The Gathering, which she recorded in a natural setting to reflect on the power of worship that also exists outside of church, the gospel recording artist let us in on a few things from her past that put the new music into perspective.

Watch up top as Casey J shares how she transitioned from being a teacher to answering the calling of becoming a gospel singer and how it all relates to things reminiscent of her childhood.

Aliya Faust, Managing Editor • @AliyaFaust Posted 6 hours ago

