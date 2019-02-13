Watch: Casey J Shares How Growing Up In Church Shaped Her Adulthood [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Get Up Erica
| 02.13.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Casey J is a church girl for real. During an exclusive sit-down for our new web series titled, When I Was Younger…,the former elementary school teacher dished on some of her childhood favs, a lot of which took place in and around the church. 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Back in the day, her favorite place to eat was in church, her favorite hangout spot was at church and some of her favorite songs to sing came from church. It definitely explains her anointing! And having just released her sophomore album, The Gathering, which she recorded in a natural setting to reflect on the power of worship that also exists outside of church, the gospel recording artist let us in on a few things from her past that put the new music into perspective.

Watch up top as Casey J shares how she transitioned from being a teacher to answering the calling of becoming a gospel singer and how it all relates to things reminiscent of her childhood.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Watch: Casey J Shares How Growing Up In Church Shaped Her Adulthood [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 3 days ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 3 days ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 3 days ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 6 days ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 1 week ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 1 week ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 1 week ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 2 weeks ago
01.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close