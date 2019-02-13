Get Up! News Roundup: Tracee Ellis Ross’ ‘Black-ish’ Character To Possibly Have A Prequel Show, Lyft Providing Free Rides To Certain Places For Black History Month & More

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
“Black-ish” on ABC continues to be a success. Just last year the show launched a spin-off “Grown-ish” starring Yara Shahidi and now a prequel could be coming.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Tracee Ellis Ross plays ‘Rainbow’ on the show and her character just might get a prequel. This show will possibly see how it was for ‘Rainbow’ to grow up and more.
SEE ALSO: 31 Photos Of Black Women Rocking Tracee Ellis Ross’ Collection With JCPenney
In other news, Lyft announced that that they will be providing free rides to certain Black-owned businesses, museums and more. Make sure you check out there website to see where you can get a ride to.
Lastly, Eddie Murphy has signed off to do “Coming To America 2” and fans are excited. It’s being reported that the film could possibly come out in 2020.
Check out 10 reasons why “Black-ish” is a great show below!
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- 12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]
- Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha Franklin At 2019 Grammy Awards [VIDEO]
- Yolanda Adams And Her Rumored Boyfriend, Titus O’Neil [PHOTOS]
10 Reasons Why "Black-ish" Is The Best Show On Television
10 Reasons Why "Black-ish" Is The Best Show On Television
1. A healthy, Black family being depicted on primetime television.Source: 1 of 10
2. Tracee Ellis Ross’ fine self.Source: 2 of 10
3. Kenya Barris: The show’s creatorSource: 3 of 10
4. It’s superrrr woke.Source: 4 of 10
5. It’s executive produced by Anthony AndersonSource: 5 of 10
6. They’re never afraid to go there.Source: 6 of 10
7. The Obamas love it.Source: 7 of 10
8. Dre’s parents Ruby and Pops will remind you of your own grandparents.Source: 8 of 10
9. They have the best celebrity cameos.Source: 9 of 10
10. Marsai Martin is a star!Source: 10 of 10
Get Up! News Roundup: Tracee Ellis Ross’ ‘Black-ish’ Character To Possibly Have A Prequel Show, Lyft Providing Free Rides To Certain Places For Black History Month & More was originally published on getuperica.com