Get Up! News Roundup: Tracee Ellis Ross’ ‘Black-ish’ Character To Possibly Have A Prequel Show, Lyft Providing Free Rides To Certain Places For Black History Month & More

| 02.13.19
Black-ish” on ABC continues to be a success. Just last year the show launched a spin-off “Grown-ish” starring Yara Shahidi and now a prequel could be coming.

Tracee Ellis Ross plays ‘Rainbow’ on the show and her character just might get a prequel. This show will possibly see how it was for ‘Rainbow’ to grow up and more.

In other news, Lyft announced that that they will be providing free rides to certain Black-owned businesses, museums and more. Make sure you check out there website to see where you can get a ride to.

Lastly, Eddie Murphy has signed off to do “Coming To America 2” and fans are excited. It’s being reported that the film could possibly come out in 2020.

Check out 10 reasons why “Black-ish” is a great show below!

Since it’s 2014 debut, Blackish has undoubtedly taken over as The Cosby Show of it’s day: but better, cooler, more woke (and less behind the scenes drama). The Kenya Barris created show has made such an impact on television that The Obamas love it and Trump hates it. Besides the fact that it’s funny and makes the Cheeto’s skin cringe, check out 10 reason below why Blackish is one of the best shows on television right now.

