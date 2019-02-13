Valentine’s Day Freebies and Deals

The official countdown to Valentine’s Day is on and if you don’t have plans, here’s a few suggestions. Here’s the lowdown of the best Valentine’s Day food freebies and deals out there this year.

• Bonefish Grill: Bonefish Grill will serve this Valentine’s Day special: filet and Lobster Thermidor (a wood-fired filet mignon and jumbo shrimp topped with sweet lobster chunks in a creamy Thermidor sauce, served with a choice of two signature sides). Feb. 7 through 17.

• California Pizza Kitchen: The Valentine’s Sweet Deal for Two ($35) runs Feb. 13 to 17. Order from a prix fixe menu and get one appetizer, two entrees and a dessert. Some locations will offer a Wine for Two package, which includes two 6-ounce glasses for $12. Plus, get heart-shaped pizzas between Feb. 13 and 17. Get your favorite CPK pizza in heart-shaped form at select locations when you dine in or carry out. See details.

• Carrabba’s: The Valentine’s Special is $45 and includes a four-course dinner for two. Available Feb. 4 through 17. See the menu.

• Chili’s: The Valentine’s Meal for Two is $25 and includes an appetizer, two entrée’s and a cheesecake or skillet chocolate chip cookie. Available Feb. 14. See details.

• Dairy Queen: The Dipped Strawberry Cupid Cake (with chunks of Ghirardelli chocolate) is back at participating locations for a limited time.

• Dunkin’: Valentine’s Day specialty donuts are back. Try the Bling Sprinkles and heart-shaped filled donuts.

• Firehouse Subs: On Feb. 14 only, get a free dessert with any purchase at Firehouse Subs by using this printable coupon.

• Hard Rock Cafe: Enjoy the Sweetheart Shake for Two on Feb. 14. It combines vanilla vodka, creamy vanilla ice cream, strawberry and lemon and is topped with whipped cream and a heart-shaped straw.

• Krispy Kreme: Disappointed that the classic conversation hearts candy won’t be in available for Valentine’s Day 2019? Krispy Kreme is stepping in by offering conversation donuts, decorated with phrases like “DM ME,” “BE MINE” and “ALL THE FEELS.”

• The Melting Pot: Locations will be offering romance packages and specials Feb. 14 through 16. Check with your location, as promotions vary by restaurant.

• Olive Garden: The Valentine’s Day Meal to Go for two is $35 and includes bread sticks, soup or salad, dipping sauce, a sharable entree and a shareable dessert.

• Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse: For $49, get Valentine’s Day Surf & Turf Feb. 8 through 17. Includes two buttery cold-water lobster tails with a filet or rib eye. See details.

• Sonny’s BBQ: Sonny’s is offering Big Game Specials on Feb. 3 only. You must place orders 48 hours in advance by calling your local restaurant. Specials include Smoked Wing Packs (25 wings) for $21.99 and DIY Sliders (2 lbs. of pork and 12 slider buns) for $21.99.

• Target: For a limited time, save $5 when you spend $20 or more on select Valentine’s Day candy at Target using in-store pickup. When browsing Target’s grocery section online, you’ll see items eligible for this deal labeled.

• TGI Friday’s: Order from a special Valentine’s Day menu Feb. 6 through 19 at participating locations. The menu includes ribs, chicken parmesan pasta, pot stickers, red velvet cake and more.

• Waffle House: On Feb. 14, these locations will celebrate Valentine’s Day by setting the tables with special menus, tablecloths and soft lighting.

• Walmart: The Reese’s Extravaganza bouquet is exactly what it sounds like: a bouquet made of Reese’s candy. Order yours for $44.99. Because the cost is more than $35, get free two-day shipping.

Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s day with your significant other, or ‘Galentine’s Day’ with your BFF or even if Valentine’s Day just isn’t on your radar, we’re sure you’ll love these Valentine’s Day food freebies and your wallet will too!

Must Read:

5 Movies We’re Looking Forward To In 2019

Valentine’s Day Freebies and Deals was originally published on foxync.com

Jodi Berry Posted 21 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: