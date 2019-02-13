CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

POLL: Favorite Valentine’s Day Song

0 reads
Leave a comment
Couples Enjoy On Eve Of Valentine’s Day

Source: Hindustan Times / Getty

Valentine’s Day is not Valentine’s Day unless the mood is right with the perfect music. So, what’s on your Valentines playlist? Grab the strawberries dipped in chocolate, make sure there’s a glass of your favorite red wine (or red kool-aid) close at hand, take your lover by the hand and get to dancing.

My Top 5 Valentines Songs

*Luther Vandross/Here and Now

*John Legend/All of Me

*Ella Mai/Boo’d Up

*Marvin Gaye/Let’s Get it On

*Anita Baker/Sweet Love

My Favorite Valentines Day Song

POLL: Favorite Valentine’s Day Song was originally published on foxync.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 3 days ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 3 days ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 3 days ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 7 days ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 1 week ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 1 week ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 1 week ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 2 weeks ago
01.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close