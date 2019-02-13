POLL: Favorite Valentine’s Day Song

Valentine’s Day is not Valentine’s Day unless the mood is right with the perfect music. So, what’s on your Valentines playlist? Grab the strawberries dipped in chocolate, make sure there’s a glass of your favorite red wine (or red kool-aid) close at hand, take your lover by the hand and get to dancing.

My Top 5 Valentines Songs

*Luther Vandross/Here and Now

*John Legend/All of Me

*Ella Mai/Boo’d Up

*Marvin Gaye/Let’s Get it On

*Anita Baker/Sweet Love

My Favorite Valentines Day Song

