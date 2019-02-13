CLOSE
Suspect Kills Wife At Dentist Office Before Being Shot And Taken Down By Bystander

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy told reporters Wednesday morning a gunman shot and killed his wife at a dentist’s office in Tennessee. A bystander who was armed shot the gunman, detained him and waited for police to arrive. The sheriff said the gunman’s wife was an employee at the dentist’s office in Kingsport.

The police did not give the identity the gunman or his wife and said they didn’t know the motive for the shooting. According to  Cassidy the gunman was taken to a hospital with “a couple of gunshot wounds,” He didn’t identify the bystander but called him a hero.

SOURCE: cbsnews.com

 

