Another Possible ‘Black-ish’ Spin-Off

It looks like ‘Black-ish’ is about to take over ABC! Not only is the show still getting high ratings after 5 seasons, it looks like ABC is looking into doing another spin-off. The first spin-off, ‘Grown-ish’ currently airs on the Freeform network, which is owned by Disney/ABC, has been killing in ratings. The show has already been greenlighted for season 3.

Now the new possible spin-off will be a prequel to the series. It will follow Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross) during the 1980’s & 1990’s. There will be an upcoming episode that will feature a flashback of Rainbow’s younger years. This episode might be the kick off of the new spin-off.

What really would be cool is a spin-off of Diane and Jack like 15 years in the future. To see those two out of college and living in the real world could be hilarious! But that might just be a fantasy!

We Are Loving Black-ish Star Marsai Martin's Red Carpet Glow Up

Everyone's favorite little sister is growing up and we can't take it! We've fallen in love with Marsai Martin as the scene-stealing Diane on ABC's Black-ish, but now she is blossoming into a fashion and industry force we can't deny. It was just announced that this 13-year-old phenom will be starring in AND executive producing a new film "Little" along with Hollywood heavyweight Will Packer. Marsai's red carpet evolution is being guided by stylist Apuje Kalu (Jay Ellis, Kofi Siriboe), Alexander Armand (En Vogue, Letoya Luckett, Niecey Nash) on hair, and Tasha Brown (Jill Scott, Jessica Williams,Logan Laurice) on makeup. This trio has made her a style star, especially this award season. From textured updos to playful hemlines, Marsai's look is changing but always age appropriate. Clad in designer's like Coach, Red Valentino, Pantora Bridal and Miri Couture, we get to see a taste of the woman she will become. From the very beginning, Marsai's natural hair has been her crowning glory. Every carpet appearance gives us something different: a sleek ponytail, long braids, or luscious curls. Hairstylist Armand has recently started utilizing more dramatic protective styles on Marsai as well. Our fave is the curly half-up-half-down look he created for her for a recent SAG Awards pre-party. Tasha Brown keeps her makeup youthful and clean, letting her natural beauty shine through (those dimples!). We can't wait to see how Marsai continues to grow in her style and her career. Let's take a look back at her first red carpet moments to now.

Another Possible ‘Black-ish’ Spin-Off was originally published on hiphopnc.com

