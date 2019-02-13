It looks like ‘Black-ish’ is about to take over ABC! Not only is the show still getting high ratings after 5 seasons, it looks like ABC is looking into doing another spin-off. The first spin-off, ‘Grown-ish’ currently airs on the Freeform network, which is owned by Disney/ABC, has been killing in ratings. The show has already been greenlighted for season 3.
Now the new possible spin-off will be a prequel to the series. It will follow Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross) during the 1980’s & 1990’s. There will be an upcoming episode that will feature a flashback of Rainbow’s younger years. This episode might be the kick off of the new spin-off.
What really would be cool is a spin-off of Diane and Jack like 15 years in the future. To see those two out of college and living in the real world could be hilarious! But that might just be a fantasy!
We Are Loving Black-ish Star Marsai Martin's Red Carpet Glow Up
Another Possible ‘Black-ish’ Spin-Off was originally published on hiphopnc.com