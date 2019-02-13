CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Smokey Robinson on Motown Tribute: Leave J.Lo Alone

4 reads
Leave a comment

Smokey Robinson is coming to Jennifer Lopez’s defense after Sunday’s Motown tribute at the 61st Grammys. J.Lo has been receiving backlash online from critics who argue the Puerto Rican singer wasn’t the perfect pick to pay homage to the black label.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

In an exclusive interview with TMZ, Smokey thinks confining the Motown sound to African Americans is a “stupid philosophy” and there’s nothing wrong with a Latina showcasing Motown because the label is about breaking all color barriers. He’s accusing critics–especially those who are African American–of “setting us back a hundred years.”

The legendary singer co-hosted the Motown 60th Anniversary Show Tuesday night. Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Boyz II Men, Chloe x Halle, Tori Kelly, John Legend, Ne-Yo and more were all featured on that lineup. It’s unclear when the special will air on CBS.

Meanwhile, you can relive Jennifer Lopez’s performance below.

Smokey Robinson on Motown Tribute: Leave J.Lo Alone was originally published on magicbaltimore.hellobeautiful.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 3 days ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 3 days ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 3 days ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 6 days ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 7 days ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 1 week ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 1 week ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 2 weeks ago
01.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close