GRIFF’s Prayer: Everyone Should Travel [VIDEO]

Traveling is one of the most beautiful experiences life gives us. It takes us from our everyday life and helps us learn about another culture, check out a different kind of scenery and more.

GRIFF has a friend that is in the states from South Africa and has been asking people about if they travel. The responses he got for the most part was “no.”

GRIFF wants everyone if they have the opportunity to go travel and see the world. He’s praying you get a passport and start writing down what places you would like to go to.

If you travel, tell us your favorite place to go is!

