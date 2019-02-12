CLOSE
National News
Missing New York Woman Found Dead Ex-Boyfriend Arrested In Connection With Her Death

Activists Across US Rally In Support Of DACA

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

Tuesday police said the ex-boyfriend of a New York woman dumped on the side of a Connecticut road has been arrested.  Monday night the suspect who is 24-years old was taken into custody in Queens, New York on using a debit card belonging to 24-year old Valerie Reyes who was reported missing by her family on Jan. 30, 2019.

Reyes’ body with her hands and feet bound was found by highway workers last week inside red suitcase left on a road in  Greenwich, Connecticut. Read more of the story in the link below.

SOURCE: nbcnews.com

Jerry Smith , Valerie Reyes

