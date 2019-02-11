Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Spike Lee went on social media to speak about the sweater Gucci created that looks similar to Black face as well as the racists keychains Prada made last month. He mentioned that he will not wear the name brands anymore and that they need to get more Black people as well as designers to work for their companies.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Lee is up for three Oscars and it looks like he will have to find another designer to go with.

SEE ALSO: Spike Lee Possibly Working On “School Daze” Broadway Musical

One of our favorite journalist, Soledad O’Brien is mourning the loss of her father. She shared photos of him on social media walking her down the aisle as well as her parents holding her when she was a baby.

We will continue to keep her in our prayers.

Lastly, the GRAMMY Awards aired last night and started off with a lot of girl power including Michelle Obama. She shared her love for music and how Motown was like the soundtrack of her life.

Tori Kelly took home two GRAMMY’s for her gospel album and Childish Gambino made history by being the first hip-hop song to win an award for song of the year.

See photos from the GRAMMY Awards below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Get Up! News Roundup: Spike Lee Has Some Advice For Gucci & Prada, Soledad O’Brien Mourns The Loss Of Her Father & More was originally published on getuperica.com