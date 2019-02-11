Get Up! News Roundup: Spike Lee Has Some Advice For Gucci & Prada, Soledad O’Brien Mourns The Loss Of Her Father & More

Get Up Erica
| 02.11.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Spike Lee went on social media to speak about the sweater Gucci created that looks similar to Black face as well as the racists keychains Prada made last month. He mentioned that he will not wear the name brands anymore and that they need to get more Black people as well as designers to work for their companies.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Lee is up for three Oscars and it looks like he will have to find another designer to go with.

SEE ALSO: Spike Lee Possibly Working On “School Daze” Broadway Musical

One of our favorite journalist, Soledad O’Brien is mourning the loss of her father. She shared photos of him on social media walking her down the aisle as well as her parents holding her when she was a baby.

We will continue to keep her in our prayers.

Lastly, the GRAMMY Awards aired last night and started off with a lot of girl power including Michelle Obama. She shared her love for music and how Motown was like the soundtrack of her life.

Tori Kelly took home two GRAMMY’s for her gospel album and Childish Gambino made history by being the first hip-hop song to win an award for song of the year.

See photos from the GRAMMY Awards below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Alicia Keys Brings Out Michelle Obama + More Top Grammy Moments

5 photos Launch gallery

Alicia Keys Brings Out Michelle Obama + More Top Grammy Moments

Continue reading Alicia Keys Brings Out Michelle Obama + More Top Grammy Moments

Alicia Keys Brings Out Michelle Obama + More Top Grammy Moments

Alicia Keys a few tricks up her sleeves for this year’s Grammy awards (besides her God-given talent). The show opened with an tropical performance by Camila Cabello, but we can’t stop gushing over Keys’ “ladies.” In case you missed it, those ladies included J. Lo, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lady Gaga and Michelle Obama! You read the correctly, our forever FLOTUS hit the Grammys stage in the most-talked about moment from the evening. MUST SEE: Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Grammy Awards Keep scrolling for more highlights from music’s biggest night.

Get Up! News Roundup: Spike Lee Has Some Advice For Gucci & Prada, Soledad O’Brien Mourns The Loss Of Her Father & More was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 3 days ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 3 days ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 3 days ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 6 days ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 7 days ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 1 week ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 1 week ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 2 weeks ago
01.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close