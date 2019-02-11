Durham Woman Steals Nearly $370,000 From Elderly Woman In Her Care Pleads Guilty

Monday federal authorities said a Durham woman pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $370,000 from an elderly woman she was caring for. Friday 52 year old Teresa Denise Schneider pleaded guilty to bank fraud and wire fraud. Schneider will face up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine and will likely be required to make restitution to the woman’s estate. Schneider cared for the woman from 2010 until the woman died in 2013 at age 90, according to court documents. Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: wral.com

