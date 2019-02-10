How Bishop Leonard Scott Impacted The Evolution of Gospel Music

A visionary, pastor and artist, Dr. Leonard Scott has changed a lot of lives when it comes to Gospel music industry.

As of half of Tyscot Records founded in 1976, his label stands as the oldest black-owned Gospel Recording label in the nation, responsible for introducing and growing artists like Ty Tribbett, Demetrius West and more!

From there, he has also had an impact in his community as the pastor at Rock Community Church and as business man and dentist with his own practicing dentistry, which he started in 1973.

In every way you can image, Bishop Scott is making an impact.

Bishop Scott was honored at WTLC’s 50th Anniversary Gala, hit the play button above, to see the the change that he has represented for multiple decades.

