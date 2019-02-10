CLOSE
Woman Smashes Restaurant Window With Baseball Bat Over Beef Patties

Like the ad says, “You’re not you when you’re hungry.”

That was definitely the case for a New York City woman who’s wanted by police for taking a bat to a Bronx restaurant’s window after they ran out of beef patties.

According to CBS New York, the incident unfolded on January 15th just after 4 p.m. the Back Home Restaurant on East 169th Street in the Foxhurst section of the Bronx.

The restaurant’s owner said when they delivered the bad news, the woman threw the money at the employee for what she purchased, grabbed the bag out of her hand and walked out. She then came back with an aluminum bat and smashed the store’s window and glass front door before running off for the final time.

“If something could do something like that over a beef patty, they’re capable of doing something else,” said restaurant owner Simone Johnson.

The disgruntled customer reportedly caused more than $2,000 in damage. Luckily, Johnson was able to call an emergency glass repair company.

Get this–according to the owner, the enraged woman has ordered from the restaurant before, but she doesn’t know her name.

Woman Smashes Restaurant Window With Baseball Bat Over Beef Patties was originally published on magicbaltimore.hellobeautiful.com

