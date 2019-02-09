Gospel artist Todd Dulaney‘s rise from sports to Gospel is well documented. He continues to bridge the gap as he has partnered with Baseball great Darryl Strawberry on an amazing story you will have to see to believe. Dulaney also will be releasing a new project entitled “To Africa, With Love” in March featuring music recorded in Capetown, South Africa.
How was it like recording and performing in the motherland? Todd tells all in “Voices.”
Voices: Todd Dulaney “To Africa With Love” & “Unchurched” was originally published on praisedc.com
