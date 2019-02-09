Woman Says She Was Raped By Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax While Students At Duke

According to sources a woman says Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax raped her while they were students at Duke University. This is the 2nd accusation of sexual assault against Fairfax in the past two weeks. The woman said in a statement Friday that the attack took place while she and Fairfax were students at Duke University.

The new accusation adds to the turmoil of Virginia’s government. Fairfax is next in line to take over if Gov. Ralph Northam were to resign over the racist photo that appeared on his medical school yearbook. Northam said he would not resign. Attorney General Mark Herring, who is second in line of succession, admitted putting on blackface in college.

SOURCE: abc11.com

