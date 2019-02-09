CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Woman Says She Was Raped By Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax While Students At Duke

0 reads
Leave a comment
Young Woman's Hand Tied with Rope

Source: Goldmund Lukic / Getty

According to sources a woman says Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax raped her while they were students at Duke University. This is the 2nd accusation of sexual assault against Fairfax in the past two weeks. The woman said in a statement Friday that the attack took place while she and Fairfax were students at Duke University.

The new accusation adds to the turmoil of Virginia’s government. Fairfax is next in line to take over if Gov. Ralph Northam were to resign over the racist photo that appeared on his medical school yearbook. Northam said he would not resign. Attorney General Mark Herring, who is second in line of succession, admitted putting on blackface in college.

Read more of the story in the link below.

SOURCE: abc11.com

Jerry Smith , Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax , Woman Says She Was Raped By Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax While Students At Duke

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 2 days ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 3 days ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 4 days ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 5 days ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 1 week ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 1 week ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 1 week ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 2 weeks ago
01.30.19
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 2 weeks ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close