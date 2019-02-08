How Struggling With Addiction Led Christian Comedian Jeff Allen To Seek God

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

We all have to face certain battles in life and for Christian comedian, Jeff Allen drugs as well as alcohol was his worse enemy. Allen made a career out making others laugh while he was going through so much pain.

According to the Christian Post the comedian is opening up about his addictions that led him to God.

He said, “I started comedy in 1978 and by 1980 there were more comedy clubs than comedians in the country — so I was able to travel, make money and be bad at it. And I think I moved back home with my folks for about three months — that was because of alcohol and drugs. I just had gotten so bad, that I needed to clean up.

Allen recalls calling his father in need of help. It was after that day he knew he had to get clean and sober, which he’s been for the last 31 years.

Drinking almost ended his marriage to his wife that he’s been with for the last 32 years because of financial issues as well. What hurt Allen was leaving New York, but the temptation was too much for his sobriety.

Allen said, “God had other plans for me and we went to Arizona, of all places.”

He also owes a lot to his friend Ayn Ryan.

Allen mentioned, “He was a Bible-believing Christian and I was reading Ayn Rand. I thought that just by working with him, he could teach me how to accumulate wealth. He put the Bible in my hands and I think it was about a year-and-a-half, he signed me up for some Bible study.”

Through all these battles Allen is thankful for God changing around his life. He continues to bring joy to others and is currently on tour.

