Ericaism: The Victory Confession [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Do you claim victory in your life everyday? Erica Campbell spoke about how after every service the church grabs each others hand and declare victory over the week.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Everyday can be filled with ups and downs at work, school as well as home but we can get through it because of God. Erica mentioned that we must claim victory over fear and anxiety in life.
SEE ALSO: Ericaism: You Reap What You Sow [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
She gave scriptures to read that talked about victory and how we must be loud and bold to help us through anything. Make sure you claim victory over your life everyday!
See photos of Erica Campbell below.
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- 12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]
- How Struggling With Addiction Led Christian Comedian Jeff Allen To Seek God
- Report: People Who Attend Church Are Happier Than Those Who Don’t
21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion
21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion
1. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 1 of 21
2. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 2 of 21
3. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 3 of 21
4. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 4 of 21
5. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 5 of 21
6. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 6 of 21
7. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 7 of 21
8. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 8 of 21
9. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 9 of 21
10. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 10 of 21
11. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 11 of 21
12. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 12 of 21
13. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 13 of 21
14. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 14 of 21
15. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 15 of 21
16. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 16 of 21
17. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 17 of 21
18. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 18 of 21
19. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 19 of 21
20. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 20 of 21
21. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 21 of 21
Ericaism: The Victory Confession [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com