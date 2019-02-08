Ericaism: The Victory Confession [VIDEO]

02.08.19
Do you claim victory in your life everyday? Erica Campbell spoke about how after every service the church grabs each others hand and declare victory over the week.

Everyday can be filled with ups and downs at work, school as well as home but we can get through it because of God. Erica mentioned that we must claim victory over fear and anxiety in life.

She gave scriptures to read that talked about victory and how we must be loud and bold to help us through anything. Make sure you claim victory over your life everyday!

See photos of Erica Campbell below.

