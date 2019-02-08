Two Triangle Women With Stolen ID Go On Shopping Spree

According to authorities two women are accused of using another woman’s identity as well as her financial information to buy various items totaling near 10K . It was reported to the two women went on a week long shopping spree in Wake County. The sheriff’s office reported Joyce Lee Boone, of Lathonia, Georgia, and Shanice DeSilva, of Raleigh, opened multiple accounts at major retail stores under the victim’s name.

The shopping spree with the stolen identity happened from Jan. 10 to Jan. 18. The victim told investigators she realized that someone had stolen her identity when she got the account notifications. Read more about the story in the link below.

SOURCE: abc11.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: