‘Walking Dead’ Star Shares How She’s Breaking Barriers By Being The First Deaf Actress On The Series

Lauren Ridloff is a true example of following your dreams despite living with a disability. The “Walking Dead” star loves to act, she was on Broadway for “Children of a Lesser God” and has been nominated for a Tony award.
According to Good Morning America, she’s the first deaf actress to star in this show and uses sign language to communicate off and on set.
Ridloff said, “There is an increased interest in casting more actors who are deaf, but there is still a woeful paucity of deaf talent behind the scenes, involved with the writing process. I feel that with more representation working behind the camera, the stories that are told in television, film and stage would become more intriguing, truthful and thought provoking.”
Her character came about last season of the show along with several other new faces on the AMC series.
Ridloff is close to actress, Angel Theory, who is also new to the show. While they were both filming, Theory spoke about how she missed her family and Ridloff felt like she had to be there for her.
During that time they bonded and Ridloff has helped Theory, who has progressive hearing loss how to sign.
Ridloff said, “[O]ur journeys as people with hearing loss are profoundly different yet there’s that common denominator — we are sisters in a world that is mostly different from us, and we are proud to share our stories.”
What she enjoys most besides being on the show is the fact that she comes to work and others share what phrases or words they learned by signing.
