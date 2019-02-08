CLOSE
Rumors That Amazon May Be Reconsidering New York City Headquarters

Friday there is talk that Amazon may not create a new headquarters in New York City after all. The word is that Amazon may be reconsidering its plans to open up a new campus in New York City’s Long Island City neighborhood due to facing backlash from local residents, according to a Washington Post report.

In the report unnamed sources said Amazon executives have had discussions recently to rethink the company’s plans for New York and consider alternatives. That may be good news for the Triangle, we were hoping to be selected as  the location for the proposed Amazon Headquarters . Read more in the link below.
