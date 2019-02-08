[RECALL] Defective Airbag Affects 1.7 Cars

Defective airbags in Subaru, Tesla, BMW, , Volkswagen, Daimler Vans, Mercedes and Ferrari are the reason for a worldwide airbag recall. About 1.7 million vehicles need to replace potentially deadly air bag inflators made by Takata Corp. of Japan.

The inflators can throw fragments into drivers and passengers. It has been reported that at least 23 people have died from the problem worldwide and hundreds more were injured. Read more of the story in the link below.

SOURCE: wral.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: