Get Up! News Roundup: Tyra Banks Has Plans To Open Amusement Park, Waffle House Hero To Play In Celebrity NBA All-Star Game & More

| 02.07.19
Tyra Banks is ready for her next business venture and recently announced what it is. She would like to open Modelland, which will be a modeling amusement park named after her book.

The park will be 20,000 square feet of retail shops, restaurants and more.

In other news, James Shaw Jr. helped save the lives of several people after a gunman came into a Waffle House to hurt people. Shaw will be playing in the celebrity game for NBA All-Star weekend.

Lastly, Fantasia, Andra Day and Yolanda Adams will take the stage to give a beautiful tribute to the late Aretha Franklin at the Grammy Awards. The show will air this Sunday on CBS at 8 p.m.

Get Up! News Roundup: Tyra Banks Has Plans To Open Amusement Park, Waffle House Hero To Play In Celebrity NBA All-Star Game & More

