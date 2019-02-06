Faith Walking: Be Sensitive To The Shift [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
For a lot of us our day is planned out the day before as we write out a to do list. It helps us stay on task, watch the time and get everything done.
As Misty delivered the “Faith Walking” she talked about how even when we plan out things our day can get shifted. We sometimes let things get in the way of our day being successful.
Something might trigger our feelings or emotions on social media that makes us spend more time looking at our phone or we can get news that stops us in our tracks. Misty mentioned that even if our day shifts we must manage it.
Don’t let anything stop you and make sure that if that shift happens follow up with a prayer and giving thanks to God. Shifts will happen when we least expect it and God is right by our side to help us get through it.
