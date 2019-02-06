Faith Walking: Be Sensitive To The Shift [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

For a lot of us our day is planned out the day before as we write out a to do list. It helps us stay on task, watch the time and get everything done.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

As Misty delivered the “Faith Walking” she talked about how even when we plan out things our day can get shifted. We sometimes let things get in the way of our day being successful.

SEE ALSO: Faith Walking: Don’t Be Wishy-Washy (VIDEO)

Something might trigger our feelings or emotions on social media that makes us spend more time looking at our phone or we can get news that stops us in our tracks. Misty mentioned that even if our day shifts we must manage it.

Don’t let anything stop you and make sure that if that shift happens follow up with a prayer and giving thanks to God. Shifts will happen when we least expect it and God is right by our side to help us get through it.

See photos of Erica Campbell below.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion 21 photos Launch gallery 21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion 1. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 1 of 21 2. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 2 of 21 3. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 3 of 21 4. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 4 of 21 5. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 5 of 21 6. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 6 of 21 7. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 7 of 21 8. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 8 of 21 9. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 9 of 21 10. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 10 of 21 11. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 11 of 21 12. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 12 of 21 13. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 13 of 21 14. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 14 of 21 15. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 15 of 21 16. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 16 of 21 17. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 17 of 21 18. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 18 of 21 19. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 19 of 21 20. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 20 of 21 21. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading 21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion 21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion The 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion at Christ Church Apostolic was a huge success and they ended show on a high note, with Erica Campbell performing and we got the best photos from the night! Click here to check them out!

Faith Walking: Be Sensitive To The Shift [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com