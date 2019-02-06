Dog Owner Feels Blessed To Be Alive After Pets Save Her Life [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

For many pet owners their animals are like family to them. One dog mom is speaking out about how thankful she is for her two Labrador retrievers after they saved her life.

Maureen Hatcher of Florida has two dogs named, Bella and Sadie that ran to get help after she suffered from a stroke. According to PEOPLE, Hatcher recalls collapsing in her home and looking at her dogs.

She said, “I remember Sadie coming in. I said, ‘Mommy needs help’ and then they were gone.”

The two dogs barked and ran across the street to get the neighbor. She found Hatcher on the floor and immediately called 911. Moments later the ambulance came and took her to the hospital where she received treatment.

Every moment was caught on camera from Hatcher’s doorbell camera.

She said, “I had an angel across the street. I had a great rescue in the neighborhood, and the hospital. By rights, I shouldn’t be in the shape that I’m in. I am blessed… very blessed.”

