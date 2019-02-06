Wednesday Will Be Kristoff St. John’s Final Appearance On Young And The Restless

Since 1991 actor Kristoff St. John has ham a major role on CBS’ soap opera “Young And The Restless.” John played the ladies’ man who was also a struggling alcoholic Neil Winter. The role earned him numerous award nominations including a Daytime Emmy Award in 1992 for outstanding younger actor in a drama series. The final Young and the Restless episode starring Kristoff St. John will air Wednesday on CBS. The Young and the Restless also announced that it will broadcast a special tribute to St. John during Friday’s episode.

SOURCE: essence.com

