24 Year Old Man Died Due To E Cigarette Exploding In His Face

According to a medical examiner a Texas 24-year-old man died after a vape pen exploded in his face. A preliminary report from the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office stated that William Brown who is from Fort Worth was using a vape pen when it exploded severing an artery and causing him to have a stroke. Brown died two days later on January 29, 2019 at a local hospital. Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: buzzfeednews.com

