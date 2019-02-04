CLOSE
Black Autistic Artist Being Praised For Building Sculptures

Lonnie Smith knew his son was talented at a very young age. His son Kambel Smith has autism and for a long time struggled with understanding his son.

According to MSN, Kambel as a young kid would draw pictures and hide them inside a vent. The sketches were of a superhero named “Survivor” that he created. When his dad saw them he knew he wanted to get more exposure for his son.

At the age of 15, Kambel began taking art classes and did oil painting landscapes. As the paints and canvases ran out, Kambel decided to do more. He made large sculptures of buildings in Philadelphia from cardboard and foam he found in the trash.

Kambel, who is now 32, said, “I just show who I am.”

For years Lonnie tried to get his son noticed for his talent, but it wasn’t until last September when Kambel was outside his home spray-painting a massive piece of art. His neighbor, Barbara Gettes walked by and Lonnie spoke to her about his art work and background story.

After hearing the story and looking at all the artwork, Gettes said, “I had a great network of creative people, maybe somebody will know something.”

Through social media, Kambel was able to connect with a curator and months later his work was on display at the Elaine de Kooning House.

Kambel, who doesn’t speak out at much mentioned that he loved seeing his artwork on display. Lonnie hopes that his son can inspire other children living with autism and help people understand not to have judgement on those that are autistic.

From the moment enslaved Africans were kidnapped and brought to the land that went on to be called the United States, there has been Black history in America. Black folks have overcome obstacle after obstacle to continue making that same history in the face of adversity. So with Black History Month upon us, there may be no better time to reflect on the timeless and seemingly endless contributions that Black people have bestowed upon these United States. From fighting for desegregation to fighting in the American military to fighting for an education, and much, much more, the struggle was very real. And while Black folks have continued the fight on a number of different levels, the struggle has persisted. Civil rights have played a major role for the Black man in America, something that is more than apparent in the below vintage photos of Black people making history in America despite a greater power at work against it. It shows the good, the bad and, because it was in the U.S. during a time of heightened, overt racism, the ugly. Scroll down to see more classic images from centuries ago up until just a few short decades ago.

