Get Up & Move: Mountain Climber Sliders

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier demonstrates three great ab exercises using sliders. Watch the video up top and give mountain climber sliders, knee to elbow sliders and circle sliders a try in 3 rounds of 16 reps.

Ready? Let’s move!

