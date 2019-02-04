CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Get Up & Move: Mountain Climber Sliders

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier demonstrates three great ab exercises using sliders. Watch the video up top and give mountain climber sliders, knee to elbow sliders and circle sliders a try in 3 rounds of 16 reps. 

Ready? Let’s move!

